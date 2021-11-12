Local group starts holiday lights recycling

LOUISVILLE – In the dark about what to do with those non-working strings of holiday lights?

Keep Cass County Beautiful has a bright idea.

It’s holding a new Holiday Lights Recycle Drive starting on Monday, America Recycles Day, and ending on January 10, 2022.

“Individuals may bring non-working strings of holiday lights to any participating locations in Cass County,” said Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director. “It’s keeping one less thing out of the landfill.”

To drop off those strings of lights, just look for the KCCB blue recycling bins during regular business hours at the following locations: Beaver Lake Clubhouse office, Bits and Pieces in Elmwood, Eagle Village office, Louisville Public Library, Murray Village office, Plattsmouth Public Library, Union Village office and Weeping Water Public Library.

“We’re trying to make it easy and convenient for people,” Behrns said of the locations.

The Keep America Beautiful America Recycles Day is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States, Behrns said. Through ARD, Keep America Beautiful and its partners like Keep Cass County Beautiful inspire communities and individuals to recognize the economic, environmental and social benefits of recycling, she added.

“Keep Cass County Beautiful urges individuals to reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle to live a more sustainable lifestyle,” Behrns said.

