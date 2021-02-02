 Skip to main content
Local health department announces new vaccine procedure
PAPILLION - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has begun notifying residents born in 1941 or before and who pre-registered to receive COVID-19 vaccine information on where vaccine will be available, according to a department press release.

Due to the large volume of residents that fall into the 65 and older category the department has had to further prioritize that group and is starting with individuals born in 1941 or earlier, the release said.

Residents who pre-registered will receive vaccine information via phone, text or email. The department is working with a number of community partners across the jurisdiction to provide COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Current community partners include Sarpy/Cass Immunization Clinic at Midlands Hospital, Kohll’s Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy (locations in Papillion and Plattsmouth), OneWorld Community Health Center (locations in Bellevue and Plattsmouth), Blake’s Pharmacy and The Asthma & Allergy Center.

Residents in Sarpy and Cass counties who did not pre-register through the health department’s online pre-registration survey are encouraged to complete the vaccine registration process at https://vaccinate.NE.gov

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans, the department said. It will also continue to update the area as new information becomes available. For more information about COVID-19 visit www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 211.

Meanwhile, there are 68 active cases currently in Cass County, according to the latest COVID- 19 statistics from the department. There have been 11,694 tests taken since the pandemic began with 2,060 confirmed cases. There have been 12 deaths tied to the virus, the department said.

