Local health department pausing on Johnson & Johnson vaccines

PAPILLION - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department is pausing distribution and administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations, the department announced on Tuesday.
On that day, the CDC and FDA released a joint statement recommending a pause on Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccinations nationwide while more investigation is completed. Six recipients in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination.
Vaccine safety is closely monitored by healthcare providers and local, state and federal partners. While only six instances of this severe clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the J & J/Janssen vaccine across the U.S., the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation.
According to the CDC, people who have received the J & J/Janssen vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.
Healthcare providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS, https://vaers.hhs.gov).
In its press release, the local health department also noted that at this time there are no recommendations to pause the use of the other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.
It will continue to hold Pfizer clinics throughout the jurisdiction, the local health department said.
Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Sarpy and Cass counties has risen over the past few weeks, according to Jenny Steventon, assistant health director.
“The week ending March 20 we had about 250 people test positive, the following week there were 350 positive cases,” she said.
According to the department’s latest figures, there were 74 active cases in Cass County as of Tuesday. This was a decline from Monday’s figures that showed 88 cases.
There are 16 deaths in the county from the virus, according to the latest figures.
“Approximately 24 percent of Sarpy and Cass residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series (either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the one dose of Johnson & Johnson),” Steventon said.