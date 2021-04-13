Local health department pausing on Johnson & Johnson vaccines

PAPILLION - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department is pausing distribution and administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations, the department announced on Tuesday.

On that day, the CDC and FDA released a joint statement recommending a pause on Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccinations nationwide while more investigation is completed. Six recipients in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination.

Vaccine safety is closely monitored by healthcare providers and local, state and federal partners. While only six instances of this severe clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the J & J/Janssen vaccine across the U.S., the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation.

According to the CDC, people who have received the J & J/Janssen vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

Healthcare providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS, https://vaers.hhs.gov).