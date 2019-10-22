PLATTSMOUTH – A local historical group that has kept alive much of Plattsmouth’s past is looking for new, younger members to help in its future.
“We need young people to keep it going,” said Mary Reinholt, a member of the Plattsmouth Conservancy. “Our group does good things.”
Founded in 1986 to help preserve the community’s architectural heritage, the Conservancy now has a membership almost entirely of senior citizens.
Thus, the hope that young people find the group’s mission appealing, Reinholt said.
There are benefits for joining, she said.
“You’ll learn about preservation and cooperation with other groups,” Reinholt said.
She spoke about the Conservancy at Tuesday’s brown bag luncheon at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.
The activities and accomplishments by this group since its founding have been many, according to Reinholt.
It spearheaded the replacement of the Historic Garfield Park bandstand, and located a developer that saved the Fitzgerald Building from the wrecking ball. It also raised funds for the repair of the log cabin in Young Cemetery, provided bronze plaques for historical buildings in Plattsmouth, and created and maintains the Community Closet in the Journal building providing period clothing for various functions.
“Our group has done wonderful things,” Reinholt said.
For many years, the Conservancy has sponsored a holiday tour of older homes in the hope that the public, especially younger people, become more interested in home preservation. And, this year is no exception.
The 2019 tour will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. The tour will consist of six homes, each with a particular historic tale to tell, Reinholt said.
These homes are at: 910 First Ave., 310 Second Ave., 424 N. Sixth St., 423 N. Sixth St., 609 Ave. C and 324 Ave. C.
To encourage more younger members, the Conservancy is bringing to Plattsmouth the Steamship Landing Exposition, also known as the Steampunk Festival, June 13 and 14 on Main Street.
Steampunk is a fantasy genre that incorporates steam-powered machinery with 19th century aesthetics and technology.
“We thought that this will draw families,” Reinholt said.
A membership drive is also set for next year, she added.
The Conservancy meets the third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. at 437-1 Main St., though sometimes at members’ homes to learn more about restoration.
Guests or new members are welcome. Call 402-296-6196 for more information.
Tickets for the holiday home tour are $20 and are available at www.plattsmouthconservancy.org, at Shaw Hardware at 433 Main St., or at the door of any home on tour.