PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County history will come alive next weekend.
The Cass County Historical Society will hold a Living History Day on Saturday, July 20, beginning at 11 a.m. with dedication of a life-size replica of a pirogue (boat) used by the Lewis and Clark Expedition that came through this area in the early 1800s. The event will take place by the society’s cabin and caboose outdoor exhibit area at the east end of Main Street in downtown Plattsmouth.
The society purchased the pirogue from its builder, Butch Bouvier of Onawa, Iowa, Besides being 50 feet long, the pirogue is 10 feet high and 16 feet wide. The Lewis and Clark Expedition camped just south of present-day Plattsmouth on July 20, 1804 and reached the mouth of the Platte River the following day on its historic journey to the West.
After the dedication, the cabin, caboose and the society’s museum at 646 Main St., will be open until 4 p.m.
Lewis and Clark re-enactors will be on the pirogue to talk about the boat and the lives of Lewis and Clark.
In the museum, visitors will see an exhibit of items relating to the Lewis and Clark Expedition, as well as an exhibit of the plants found on that historical journey.
Children will have an opportunity to make a rag doll, roll a candle, play "Lewis and Clark Bingo" and "Stake a Homestead."
Society members Jill Lokke will demonstrate spinning and Sandra Allgeier quilting.
Farm equipment, including tractors, plows, cultivators, and corn planters will be on display in the shed in the museum’s courtyard.
Cookies, lemonade and iced tea will be served all afternoon at the cabin and museum.
The event is free and open to the public.
On Sunday, July 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., the society will hold its annual summer open house at Rock Bluffs School, located on a hill east of Beaver Lake.
The one-room brick schoolhouse was constructed in 1870 and was originally called Naomi Institute. The institute closed in 1872, but re-opened as a public school named
Rock Bluffs. Classes continued to be held until 1969.
The building, which recently had a new roof installed, was donated to
Cass County Historical Society and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Visitors will also see names of students engraved on the exterior brick.
For additional information and directions to the school, contact the museum at 402-296-4770 or visit the museum's website: www.casscountynemuseum.org/