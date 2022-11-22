Local kids receive gifts of knowledge

PLATTSMOUTH – When a group of third-graders opened their special gifts this past Monday, they opened up a world of knowledge.

These students at Plattsmouth Elementary, St. John the Baptist, and Conestoga Elementary schools each received a Webster’s Dictionary for Students, courtesy of the Plattsmouth Rotary Club.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our students,” Plattsmouth Elementary Principal Dr. Amber Johnson said of the gifts.

There were 96 dictionaries handed out to that school’s third-graders, who excitedly opened the books to learn the meaning of words they may not have known before.

“We are here to do good things in our community,” Brian Harvey, Rotary Club member, told the students. “We want you to hold on to these.”

There were 46 of these dictionaries handed to 46 third graders at Conestoga, and 11 at St. John’s for a total of 153 dictionaries. The entire cost was $630 that came out of the club’s general fund.

The Rotary Club has been passing out free dictionaries to students for some 20 years, Harvey said.

“We want to make the community a better place,” said Adam Stoskopf, club president.

“This is a great partnership between the community and the schools for the benefit of the students,” Johnson said.