Local library will not issue fines during closure

PLATTSMOUTH - To minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19, the Plattsmouth Public Library, 401 Ave. A, will be closed for at least two weeks, said Karen Mier, library director

However, fines or overdue charges will not be issued during this closure, she said.

Items due during this time will be automatically renewed until the library re-opens, she said.

“However, if you’d like to return your items, you may use the drop boxes in the front or the back of the library to return any materials, including DVDs and CDs,” Mier said.

“If you need access to the Internet, you should be able to connect to the library’s free wi-fi 24x7 from your vehicle parked outside the library. You can also use the library’s online resources like OverDrive and RBdigital.”

Staff will be available Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to empty the book drops and to answer questions, she added.

Call 402-296-4154, ext. 24 or visit our website or Facebook page for updates.

