Local man admits attacking woman with acoustic guitar

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had attacked a female victim with an acoustic guitar and pushed a male victim down a flight of stairs.
Joshua D. Meece, 31, accepted a plea deal during a Cass County District Court hearing. He pled guilty to two Class I misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and a Class I misdemeanor count of attempted tampering with a witness.
The state dismissed charges of attempted second-degree assault, terroristic threats, disturbing the peace and criminal mischief as part of the plea bargain. Prosecutors also agreed to recommend a sentence of time served.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Meece had visited his mother’s home on March 16 and began arguing with her. The mother became concerned and called a female victim to come to the house to help her.
Meece began arguing with the female victim after she arrived at the residence. He picked up an acoustic guitar and held it above his head while making threats to the victim. He then attempted to strike the victim with the guitar.
Sunde said Meece missed the victim and the guitar smashed into the wall. The instrument shattered and made a large hole when it landed against the wall. The victim said she felt she would have been injured if the guitar had struck her.
Meece then turned to a male victim who had arrived on scene. Sunde said Meece bull-rushed the victim and pushed him down a flight of stairs. Meece caused an injury to the shin of one of the victim’s legs when he knocked him down the stairs.
Sunde said Meece sent a series of text messages to the male victim later in the day. He asked the male victim not to call police and warned him to “keep your mouth shut.” There were obscene words contained in several of the texts.
The court granted Meece’s request to proceed to immediate sentencing. Sunde said he had spoken with family members prior to the hearing. He said the victims had requested a lighter sentence for Meece and he was following their wishes.
“Mr. Meece should feel very fortunate,” Sunde said. “We are doing this deal at the request of family members.”
Judge Michael Smith followed the recommendation and sentenced Meece to 78 days in jail. Meece served 78 days on the charges from March 31 to June 16. He will also pay court costs in the case.
Meece is currently being held in Cass County Jail on three probation violations. These include charges of disturbing the peace, assault and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was booked into jail on these charges Aug. 25.
