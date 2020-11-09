Local man admits attacking woman with acoustic guitar

Meece then turned to a male victim who had arrived on scene. Sunde said Meece bull-rushed the victim and pushed him down a flight of stairs. Meece caused an injury to the shin of one of the victim’s legs when he knocked him down the stairs.

Sunde said Meece sent a series of text messages to the male victim later in the day. He asked the male victim not to call police and warned him to “keep your mouth shut.” There were obscene words contained in several of the texts.

The court granted Meece’s request to proceed to immediate sentencing. Sunde said he had spoken with family members prior to the hearing. He said the victims had requested a lighter sentence for Meece and he was following their wishes.

“Mr. Meece should feel very fortunate,” Sunde said. “We are doing this deal at the request of family members.”

Judge Michael Smith followed the recommendation and sentenced Meece to 78 days in jail. Meece served 78 days on the charges from March 31 to June 16. He will also pay court costs in the case.

Meece is currently being held in Cass County Jail on three probation violations. These include charges of disturbing the peace, assault and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was booked into jail on these charges Aug. 25.

