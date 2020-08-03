Local man admits driving drunk to probation office

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had been intoxicated when he drove himself to a scheduled meeting with probation officials last year.
Ricardo M. Monarrez, 26, accepted a plea agreement in Cass County District Court. Monarrez pled guilty to one Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. The state dismissed a Class IV felony charge of driving without an interlock ignition device.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court a Plattsmouth police officer was summoned to the Nebraska State Probation office in downtown Plattsmouth at 7:43 a.m. Nov. 22. Cass County probation officials said Monarrez had driven himself to the building for an appointment. A routine breath test indicated he had a blood-alcohol content level that was twice the legal limit.
Monarrez was required to have an ignition interlock device in his car because of two prior DUI convictions. One offense took place in September 2017 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. His second DUI happened in Sarpy County in August 2019.
The officer checked Monarrez’s car and confirmed there was not an ignition interlock device in it. Monarrez told the officer he had not been able to afford the equipment and permit.
The officer noticed Monarrez displayed signs of intoxication such as watery and red eyes. He arrested Monarrez and transported him to Cass County Jail to take a chemical breath test. The chemical test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .139.
Monarrez remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place Oct. 19. Both sides agreed Monday to recommend a 15-year suspension of his driver’s license as part of the sentencing terms. They will be free to argue other possible consequences at the hearing.
