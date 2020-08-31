Local man admits stealing ATVs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had been part of a group that stole all-terrain vehicles from homes at Linder Lakes.

Chad E. Nelson, 36, took part in several hearings in Cass County District Court. He entered guilty pleas to one charge of theft by taking-value $1,500-$5,000 and one charge of failure to appear while on bond. Both counts are Class IV felonies.

Plattsmouth police officers and Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Schilling Wildlife Management Area on Aug. 31, 2018, after local citizens reported suspicious activity. They spoke to Plattsmouth residents Harley Pyron, 43, and Tasha Johnson, 31, after they saw them riding all-terrain vehicles in the wildlife refuge. Several ATVs had been reported stolen from Linder Lakes the day before.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said a CCSO deputy contacted the owner of a green Kawasaki ATV that was at the scene. The owner confirmed it was her ATV and said it had been stolen the day before. Authorities arrested Pyron and Johnson and took them to Cass County Jail.

Palm said footage from a trail camera showed there had been three people riding ATVs at Schilling Wildlife Management Area. Johnson said in her first interview with police that she did not know the name of the third person.