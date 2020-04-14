Local man arrested for terrorist threats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth-area man was arrested last Friday after threatening to shoot law enforcement officers who came to his home to serve a protection order to him.

According to Cass County Sheriff William C. Brueggemann, deputies from his department went to 3818 Buccaneer Boulevard to serve a protection order to Donald Fassler.

Fassler, 50, appeared to be intoxicated while deputies spoke to him, according to Brueggemann. Fassler slammed the front door and refused to speak to the deputies. He then threatened to shoot the deputies if they did not leave his property. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to assist.

Deputies were able to communicate with Fassler and after about 20 minutes, Fassler came out of the residence. Fassler was arrested and charged with terrorist threats, Brueggemann said. No deputies were injured.

