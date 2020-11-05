Local man charged in Sunday disturbance, hearing set for Nov. 24

PLATTSMOUTH – A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 24 in Cass County Court for a Plattsmouth man charged with one count of terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony.
Bond has been set at $35,000 on Thomas Light, who was involved in a Sunday afternoon disturbance in a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Ave.
Plattsmouth police arrived at the home around 3 p.m. after the emergency dispatch center received a call from an individual in the home claiming Light was threatening him with a knife during an argument, according to police.
Light was arrested at the scene and booked into the Cass County Jail.
