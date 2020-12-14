Local man pleads guilty to assault allegation

PLATTSMOUTH – An Avoca man who assaulted a woman in a home pled guilty Monday morning to a pair of charges.

Nicholas J. Pollard, 33, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault and a Class II misdemeanor of criminal mischief-intentional property damage.

The state dismissed two charges as part of a plea bargain. Prosecutors also reduced the assault charge from a Class IIIA felony to the misdemeanor level.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Pollard and a female victim had started arguing in an Avoca home on Aug. 6. She told authorities Pollard became angry after the sounds of children had woken him up.

Fedde said Pollard grabbed a computerized Apple Watch that belonged to the female victim’s daughter. He took a hammer and used it to smash the watch. Pollard then took the female victim to the ground and held his forearm to her neck. Fedde said Pollard’s actions did not cause any injuries to the woman.

Pollard purchased a new Apple Watch for the daughter after the argument. Fedde said the state would ask for $70 in restitution due to the difference in price of the former and current watches.

Pollard remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith set a sentencing date of Feb. 16.

