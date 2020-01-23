PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water man pled guilty to felony assault and theft charges Tuesday morning during an appearance in Cass County District Court.
Noah A. Dewane, 21, accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors at the court hearing. He pled guilty to Class IIA felony charges of second-degree assault and theft by taking-$5,000 or more.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a Class IIA felony charge of burglary and a Class II felony charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony as part of the plea bargain. They also agreed to dismiss a third case that included a Class IV felony charge of theft by taking-$1,500 to $5,000. Dewane agreed to pay court costs in the dismissed case.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court the state and defense had agreed to recommend concurrent sentences for Dewane on the two charges. The two sides will be free to argue about the length of the prison sentences and the amount of restitution.
Fedde told the court Dewane broke into a site owned by a Weeping Water collector and stole multiple items from the location on Sept. 10. One of the items was a mink coat that had previously been worn by a movie star. The coat was valued at $7,500.
You have free articles remaining.
Another person used money that had been taken from the location at a Weeping Water convenience store several days later. Authorities talked with the person and learned Dewane had stolen the collector’s property.
Dewane committed the assault offense on Sept. 21. He became angry with a male victim who was inside a home on Elm Street in Weeping Water. He was verbally aggressive with the man and then kicked down a bedroom door.
Fedde said Dewane picked up a BB gun and used it to strike the back of the victim’s head several times. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and saw marks on the victim’s head from the assault. The victim’s shirt and face were also covered in blood.
Dewane has remained in Cass County Jail since September. He is being held on a bond of $50,000, 10 percent, on the assault charge and $10,000, 10 percent on the theft charge. A sentencing hearing will take place March 9.