PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will serve additional time in jail after he admitted consuming alcohol while driving in town in October.
Jeremy L. Kush, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. He pled guilty to one Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
The state agreed to reduce its original Class IIIA felony charge of DUI-third offense-.15+ in exchange for the plea. Both parties agreed to recommend a sentence of 180 days in jail to the court.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a Plattsmouth police officer arrested Kush Oct. 7 after a DUI incident. The officer noticed Kush was asleep at the wheel of his car at the intersection of South 15th Street and 1st Avenue at 12:20 a.m. The car was running with the driving gear in place.
The officer noticed the smell of alcohol on Kush’s breath and saw open containers of beer inside the car. Sunde said the officer then discovered a 24-pack of beer in the back seat. Twelve of the beer cans were missing from the package.
Sunde said Kush initially told the officer he had not been drinking. The officer asked him about the empty beer cans and he admitted drinking six of the beers.
You have free articles remaining.
Kush was arrested and transported to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .247.
A bond of $25,000, 10 percent, was set in Cass County Court shortly after the arrest. Kush has remained in Cass County Jail for the past 78 days.
Kush had been convicted of two DUI offenses in Douglas County in the past 12 years. The first offense took place in June 2007 and the second incident took place in June 2010.
Sunde told the court during the sentencing hearing that he felt Kush’s history with alcohol warranted a jail term. Defense attorney Julie Bear said Kush had obtained a chemical evaluation while in jail and was willing to seek additional treatment.
Judge Michael Smith agreed to follow the recommendations of the plea agreement. He ordered Kush to spend a term of 180 days in Cass County Jail with credit for 78 days already served.
Kush must pay a $1,000 fine and will have his driver’s license revoked for 15 years. He will be able to obtain an ignition interlock device permit after 45 days without driving.