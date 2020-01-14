PLATTSMOUTH – A former Plattsmouth resident will spend several years in state prison for committing criminal offenses while on probation.
Michael S. Nordmeyer, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest to a Class IV felony charge of failure to appear while on bail. He also admitted violating his probation in a case that involved three additional charges.
Nordmeyer started a five-year term on probation in May 2018 after he pled guilty to three criminal counts. These included a Class IIIA felony of terroristic threats, one Class III felony of possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and one Class I misdemeanor of domestic assault-intimate partner.
The state and defense agreed to recommend Nordmeyer serve three years in state prison on the terroristic threats charge. They recommended a four-year sentence on the possession of deadly weapons offense and one year on the domestic assault charge. They also recommended a two-year sentence on the charge of failure to appear.
Plattsmouth police officers and South Metro Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team members responded to a Plattsmouth home in January 2018 after they learned Nordmeyer was threatening to harm his children.
Nordmeyer and a woman at the residence had been involved in a domestic violence incident shortly after 12 p.m. She was able to escape the home but the children remained inside.
A four-hour standoff with authorities took place before SWAT Team members gained access through the front door. They arrested Nordmeyer without further incident. None of the children inside the home were harmed.
You have free articles remaining.
The state made a motion to revoke his probation after Nordmeyer failed to appear for mandatory drug tests seven times in 2018 and early 2019. Omaha police arrested him in March after he assaulted his wife. He received a 90-day jail sentence in Douglas County for a Class IIIA felony of domestic assault-third degree.
Omaha police arrested Nordmeyer for a second domestic assault charge on Aug. 3. Authorities learned he had climbed on his wife and had allegedly knocked her in the head with a book at their Omaha residence. The case is currently pending in Douglas County Court.
Cass County authorities issued a warrant for Nordmeyer’s arrest after he did not appear for a mandatory court hearing in Cass County on Sept. 30. He was arrested in Kansas in late November and transported to Cass County Jail in December. He has remained in custody since then.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court he felt Nordmeyer had not taken advantage of his probation opportunity. He felt Nordmeyer had also not taken responsibility for his decisions.
“He has asked why we are doing this to him and his family,” Sunde said. “I would suggest that he has done this to his family. There have been two more domestic assaults since he was first convicted. He chose to do these things and no one else. He has to live with what is happening here today because of his actions.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court the plea deal was in Nordmeyer’s best interest. The plea agreement called for him to serve each of the sentences at the same time. Nordmeyer could have faced up to ten years in state prison if he had been sentenced separately on the four charges.
Judge Michael Smith agreed to follow terms of the plea deal. Nordmeyer will be given credit for 207 days he had previously spent in jail in the two cases. Smith also ordered him to pay all court costs and serve nine months of post-release supervision.