Local man sentenced for sexual assault of child

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man learned Monday morning that he would spend at least 17 1/2 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Ryan L. Yates, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing on a Class 1B felony charge. A jury found Yates guilty of sexual assault of a child-first degree following a trial in early August.

Plattsmouth police arrested Yates on the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2019, after a child came forward with information about a sexual assault that had happened to her. The child was under 12 years of age when the offense occurred on Aug. 15, 2019.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Yates had caused a large amount of harm to the child on emotional, mental and physical levels. Sunde said the girl had been a happy person prior to the sexual assault, but she now showed signs of depression and uncertainty toward others. He said the girl had also lost many of her friends at school because of the incident.

“This case is a frightening violation of a little girl and a terrible violation of trust,” Sunde said. “It’s destroyed her trust in grown-ups and it’s destroyed her trust in men. He essentially stole her joy. He stole her childhood.”