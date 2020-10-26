Local man sentenced for sexual assault of child

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man learned Monday morning that he would spend at least 17 1/2 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Ryan L. Yates, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing on a Class 1B felony charge. A jury found Yates guilty of sexual assault of a child-first degree following a trial in early August.
Plattsmouth police arrested Yates on the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2019, after a child came forward with information about a sexual assault that had happened to her. The child was under 12 years of age when the offense occurred on Aug. 15, 2019.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Yates had caused a large amount of harm to the child on emotional, mental and physical levels. Sunde said the girl had been a happy person prior to the sexual assault, but she now showed signs of depression and uncertainty toward others. He said the girl had also lost many of her friends at school because of the incident.
“This case is a frightening violation of a little girl and a terrible violation of trust,” Sunde said. “It’s destroyed her trust in grown-ups and it’s destroyed her trust in men. He essentially stole her joy. He stole her childhood.”
Sunde asked the court to sentence Yates to a minimum amount of 20 years in state prison. A Class IB felony carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, which means people must serve that length of time without any chance of parole. The maximum sentence for a Class IB felony is life in prison.
Defense attorney James Owen asked the court to take several factors into consideration before pronouncing a sentence. He said Yates had no prior criminal history and had served in the military. Owen also said a pre-sentence investigation report listed his client as being a low risk to re-offend in several criminal categories.
Judge Michael Smith told Yates he would be required to enter his name on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry. Smith ordered Yates to serve a sentence of 20-25 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Yates must serve at least 15 years of the sentence before accruing any time that could be used toward probation.
Yates will have to spend at least 17 1/2 years in state prison before he could become eligible for parole. He will receive credit for 396 days he has spent in Cass County Jail.
