Local man sentenced for threatening deputies

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who threatened to shoot local deputies after he had been drinking alcohol was sentenced in district court Monday morning.
Donald J. Fassler, 50, appeared in Cass County District Court on two charges of third-degree assault-threaten in a menacing manner. The state agreed to reduce the original felony-level charges to Class I misdemeanors as part of a plea bargain.
A local resident informed the Cass County Sheriff’s Office this spring that Fassler had sent him a threatening text message on his smartphone. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said part of the text message read “You’re a dead man walking.”
Authorities granted the local resident a protection order against Fassler. Two CCSO deputies went to his house in Buccaneer Bay on April 10 to tell him that the protection order had gone into effect.
The deputies knocked on the door at 6:47 p.m. and began to speak to Fassler about the details of the document. Fassler walked away from the deputies and slammed the front door shut.
Fedde said Fassler then called one of the deputies on his phone and began threatening them. He told the deputy that he was “going to get his gun and light them up.” The deputies became alarmed by his words and informed the emergency dispatch center about the situation.
Fassler was detained without further incident after a brief period. Authorities went into the house and seized five shotguns, five handguns and three rifles. All of the firearms were loaded at the time.
Fedde asked the court Monday morning to impose an intensive alcohol treatment program as part of any sentence. He said Fassler had three previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol and a fourth conviction for reckless driving. He said alcohol was the primary cause of the threatening behavior against the deputies.
“I don’t think this would have happened if he didn’t have a drinking problem,” Fedde said.
Fedde said Fassler needed to address his alcohol behavior in order to prevent any future incidents. He recommended a term of probation to the court.
Defense attorney Robert Schaefer said his client had been experiencing life-changing family problems when the incident occurred. He also asked the court to impose a probation sentence.
Judge Michael Smith told Fassler he had entered the courtroom with the intention of sending him to jail. He said Fedde’s recommendation and the results of a chemical dependency evaluation moved the needle in the direction of probation.
Smith ordered Fassler to serve 24 months of probation. Fassler will be prohibited from drinking alcohol and must wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device to ensure he meets that requirement.
Fassler must complete 40 hours of community service and attend a relapse prevention program, cognitive behavior therapy sessions and classes on anger management and victim empathy. He will also be required to enroll in an alcohol treatment program and follow all of its recommendations.
