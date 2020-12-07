Local man sentenced for threatening deputies

Fassler was detained without further incident after a brief period. Authorities went into the house and seized five shotguns, five handguns and three rifles. All of the firearms were loaded at the time.

Fedde asked the court Monday morning to impose an intensive alcohol treatment program as part of any sentence. He said Fassler had three previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol and a fourth conviction for reckless driving. He said alcohol was the primary cause of the threatening behavior against the deputies.

“I don’t think this would have happened if he didn’t have a drinking problem,” Fedde said.

Fedde said Fassler needed to address his alcohol behavior in order to prevent any future incidents. He recommended a term of probation to the court.

Defense attorney Robert Schaefer said his client had been experiencing life-changing family problems when the incident occurred. He also asked the court to impose a probation sentence.

Judge Michael Smith told Fassler he had entered the courtroom with the intention of sending him to jail. He said Fedde’s recommendation and the results of a chemical dependency evaluation moved the needle in the direction of probation.