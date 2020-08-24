Local man sentenced for violating harassment order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man will serve 180 days in jail for violating a harassment protection order against a Cass County woman.

Joseph L. Cotton, 45, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. He has been in Cass County Jail on a bond of $150,000, 10 percent, for the past 41 days.

Cotton pled guilty to a Class II misdemeanor charge of violation of a harassment protection order. The state agreed to reduce its original Class IV felony charge of violation of a protection order-previous offenses.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said a Louisville woman requested a domestic abuse protection order against Cotton last year because she felt threatened by him. Judge Michael Smith granted the protection order in Cass County District Court on July 18, 2019. The protection order was for a one-year term.

Sunde said Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted Cotton on the female victim’s property in Louisville on July 15, 2020. They arrested him for violating the protection order. Sunde said the female victim went to Plattsmouth shortly after the incident and renewed the protection order for one year in Cass County Court.