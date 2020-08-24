Local man sentenced for violating harassment order

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man will serve 180 days in jail for violating a harassment protection order against a Cass County woman.
Joseph L. Cotton, 45, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. He has been in Cass County Jail on a bond of $150,000, 10 percent, for the past 41 days.
Cotton pled guilty to a Class II misdemeanor charge of violation of a harassment protection order. The state agreed to reduce its original Class IV felony charge of violation of a protection order-previous offenses.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said a Louisville woman requested a domestic abuse protection order against Cotton last year because she felt threatened by him. Judge Michael Smith granted the protection order in Cass County District Court on July 18, 2019. The protection order was for a one-year term.
Sunde said Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted Cotton on the female victim’s property in Louisville on July 15, 2020. They arrested him for violating the protection order. Sunde said the female victim went to Plattsmouth shortly after the incident and renewed the protection order for one year in Cass County Court.
Both sides agreed to proceed to immediate sentencing. Sunde asked the court to issue a jail sentence because of Cotton’s criminal history. He said Cotton had been convicted of either assault or domestic assault nine times. There were also convictions for theft, resisting arrest and violating protection orders.
“I cannot emphasize enough the nine assault convictions,” Sunde said. “I would ask the court to issue the maximum sentence of six months.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to deliver a shorter jail sentence. She said the female victim had bought Cotton a car while the protection order was in effect. Bear said the female victim had also talked to her client during the previous year.
Sunde replied that he had spoken to the female victim prior to the court hearing. He said the victim admitted she had purchased a car for Cotton, but she told Sunde that she bought the vehicle because she wanted Cotton to be able to go away from the area. Sunde said the victim had not invited Cotton to live at the Louisville house.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Cotton to spend 180 days in Cass County Jail. He will receive credit for the 41 days he has already served.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!