PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who was arrested for allegedly striking a woman and driving while intoxicated took part in a sentencing hearing Monday morning.
Lucas A. Kaffenberger, 32, appeared in Cass County District Court for sentencing on two charges. He pled no contest in November to a Class I misdemeanor of third-degree domestic assault. He also pled no contest to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said Kaffenberger and a female victim were riding in a Chevrolet Silverado on 12th Avenue in Plattsmouth on May 10. A witness was outside her home gardening when she saw the truck stop on the road. The female victim got out of the truck and began walking to the rear of the vehicle.
Fedde said the homeowner would have testified that she saw both people arguing with each other. The witness would have testified that she then saw Kaffenberger punch the victim in the face.
The witness called authorities after both people got back into the truck and left the scene. Authorities saw the truck heading westbound on Horning Road and stopped it on 9th Avenue.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed swelling on the victim’s face and a bruise on the bridge of her nose. There were also spots of blood on her face.
Fedde said the deputy would have testified that Kaffenberger had watery eyes and slurred speech. Kaffenberger was arrested after he failed a field sobriety test. A chemical test conducted at Cass County Jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .108.
Fedde said Kaffenberger told the deputy he had knocked the victim’s phone out of her hand. He said the phone had accidentally struck her face and caused the injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
Fedde asked the court to issue a jail sentence. He said he was troubled by Kaffenberger’s statements about the incident to both the deputy and probation officials.
“The victim is still with him and doesn’t want him to face jail time,” Fedde said. “The thing that is concerning to the state is that it appears he doesn’t want to take any responsibility for hitting the victim. He said that the phone hit her when he knocked it out of her hand, but I don’t think that conforms to what the evidence shows.”
Defense attorney Michael Fitzpatrick asked the court to issue a probation sentence. He felt probation-based programs would help his client learn how to handle alcohol more appropriately in the future. He also said Kaffenberger and the victim felt the witness had misinterpreted what had happened on the road.
“This is all based on someone calling 911 and saying they saw him strike her,” Fitzpatrick said. “My client and his fiancé both deny that happened. People do make mistakes in perception, and I believe that happened in this case.”
Judge Michael Smith said the victim’s wishes for a probation sentence played a factor in his decision. He ordered Kaffenberger to serve 18 months of probation.
Kaffenberger must pay a $500 fine and will have his driver’s license revoked for 60 days. He must obtain a chemical dependency evaluation within 30 days, attend alcohol education classes and take part in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel.
He will also be required to complete a batterer’s intervention program and cognitive behavior classes. Kaffenberger must abstain from alcohol for 18 months and will be required to pay probation and court fees.