WEEPING WATER – It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.
For Patrick McCormick that “tough” assignment was sampling all sorts of delicious goodies as a food tasting judge at last week’s Cass County Fair.
So how does one prepare to be a food tasting judge?
“I didn’t eat anything outside of the competition since Wednesday morning,” he said Friday afternoon.
On the first day of the fair, there were numerous casserole dishes available for sampling during that competition, followed the next day with 19 pies to be judged.
“We also had 24 samples of cookies,” said McCormick, sales manager for Gregg Young Chevrolet of Plattsmouth.
McCormick oversaw the judging of the children’s edible bug competition in which 4-year-old Halle Dorr of Elmwood was the winner with her creation of a lady bug cupcake with red frosting and M&Ms for eyes.