Local man to receive long prison sentence

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who sexually abused two young children accepted a plea deal Monday morning that will include a lengthy prison sentence.

Mark S. Sachs, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled no contest to two identical charges of attempted sexual assault of a child-first degree. Both charges are Class II felonies.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss four charges in exchange for the no contest pleas. Two of the dismissed charges were Class IIA felonies and the other two were Class IIIA felonies.

The prosecution and defense will both recommend prison sentences of 15-25 years on each charge. They will recommend that Sachs serve both sentences at the same time. They will also recommend that Sachs receive a habitual criminal designation on each count, which would mean a mandatory minimum prison term of ten years.

The habitual criminal designation went into effect because of Sachs’ criminal history. He was convicted of felony domestic assault in Missouri in 2009 and domestic assault in Cass County in 2012. He was convicted of third-degree domestic assault in Cass County in 2016 and third-degree domestic assault-subsequent offense in Cass County in 2017. He went to state prison for the 2017 crime.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court Sachs had been living in Plattsmouth with three people when the sexual assaults occurred. A woman left the house to work during the evenings, which meant Sachs was home alone with two young girls under the age of 12. Johnson described numerous occasions when sexual assaults took place.

Johnson said Sachs threatened both girls to not tell anyone about the assaults. Sachs said he would harm other people if they spoke about it. A family member learned about the assaults in March 2021 and spoke to investigators.

Authorities arrested Sachs on May 21 and charged him with the felony offenses. He has been in Cass County Jail since then.

Sachs will take part in a sentencing hearing June 13.

