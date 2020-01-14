PLATTSMOUTH – In honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote, the Cass County Historical Society Museum is now showing an exhibition from the National Archives.
"Rightfully Hers” contains articulate messages and many old time photos exploring the history of the ratification of this amendment, women's voting rights before and after the 19th amendment and its impact today.
Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman's right to vote in the Constitution, the 19th amendment - while an enormous milestone - did not grant voting rights for all. The exhibit runs through May.
“The National Archives made this available to museums across the country,” said Margo Prentiss, curator for the local museum. “They made these pop-up exhibits available.”
In conjunction with the exhibit, the Cass County Historical Society has installed a small exhibit about the woman's suffrage movement in Cass County from 1866 to 1920.
The museum’s brown bag program series in March and April will include programs about the movement and notable women in Cass County history.
Cass County Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m. After April 1, it will also be open on Sunday from 12-4 p.m.