Cass County students will ring in 2020 with appearances at several honor band and choir festivals this winter.
Plattsmouth High School students Libby Baxter (clarinet), Ryan Kiroff (alto saxophone), Taylor Sunderman (trombone), Aleea Stanford (flute) and Abby Layne (trumpet) will perform in the Wayne State College Festival of Honor Bands. The festival will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Baxter, Kiroff and Sunderman will perform in the Wind Ensemble during the day. Stanford and Layne will perform in the Symphonic Band.
The event will include performances from two high school bands and one junior high band. Students from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota will practice in the morning and early afternoon before taking part in a concert later that day.
Waverly Middle School’s Jim Kucera will direct the junior high band. O’Neill High School’s Chad Dean will direct the Symphonic Band, and Wayne State’s Dr. Josh Calkin will lead the Wind Ensemble.
Seven Conestoga High School students and one Weeping Water High School student will perform in musical groups at Hastings College on Feb. 8. The Hastings Honor Band, Orchestra and Choir (HBOC) Concert will take place at 3 p.m. in the Kiewit Building on the Hastings College campus.
Conestoga’s Jessica Poirier (clarinet), Daniel Cutler (clarinet), Jasmine Rainey (tenor saxophone), Levi Bell (trombone) and Halley Shade (percussion) and Weeping Water’s AnnaBell Murphy (trombone) will play in the Hastings Honor Band.
Conestoga’s Rebecca Poirier and Lorna Moynihan will both sing in the Hastings Honor Choir. Both students will be members of the alto section of the choir.
Penn State University Director of Bands Dennis Glocke will lead the Hastings Honor Band. Dr. Bret Amundson, director of choral activities at College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota, will lead the Hastings Honor Choir.