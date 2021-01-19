Local paramedics to provide vaccines when time comes

PLATTSMOUTH – Local paramedics will be able to assist area health officials in providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the public when the time comes.

The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department to permit the use of paramedics in the city’s Emergency Medical Services Department. Paramedics will be able to assist the health department in providing the vaccine at a city facility as may be appropriate and necessary.

Plattsmouth EMS paramedics are licensed to administer certain medications, including vaccines, according to city officials.

The facility where the vaccines would be offered is up to the health department, however the Plattsmouth Community Center might be the location, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

“It’s another way our paramedic/EMS team can serve the community,” Lambert said. “It’s something we need to do for the welfare of the community.”

Dates when these vaccine clinics will be held have not yet been determined by the health department.

Meanwhile, another death attributed to the virus has been confirmed in Cass County bringing the total to 12 since the pandemic began.