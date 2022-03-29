 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local police receive highway safety grant

LINCOLN – The Plattsmouth Police Department is receiving grant funding assistance of more than $5,000 for obtaining eCitations and eCrash equipment.

That was the announcement on Tuesday from Bill Kovarik, administrator of the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

“This highway safety grant funding in the amount of $5,453.25 will aid the Plattsmouth Police Department in purchasing eCitation and eCrash equipment to better track citation and crash information,” Kovarik said.

Nebraska has once again qualified for Federal Racial Profiling funds, he said, with his office utilizing these funds to aid local law enforcement in obtaining equipment that will improve tracking citation and crash data.

“This funding and the ongoing persistence of law enforcement personnel continue to impact injury and fatality crashes,” Kovarik said.

