Local police use taser on man to subdue him, arrest him on numerous charges

PLATTSMOUTH – A 32-year-old man, Joshua D. Bonnell, faces numerous charges after he was involved in a Tuesday evening altercation with Plattsmouth police who had to use a taser to subdue him.

According to Capt. Ryan Crick, an officer at approximately 9 p.m. stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of 1105 Ave. D for an inoperable headlight.

The driver of the vehicle, Bonnell, was uncooperative and became verbally combative refusing to comply with her requests for documentation on the vehicle.

Officers then made attempts to arrest Bonnell at which he physically resisted and assaulted one of the officers.

Through use of a taser, Bonnell was subdued and placed in handcuffs.

He was escorted to Cass County Jail where he was charged with obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, assault on an officer and 1st offense driving under the influence of alcohol.

