Local pool to open on May 28, more workers still preferred

PLATTSMOUTH – Get ready to dive into summer.

Plattsmouth’s Twin Rivers Water Park will open at noon on Saturday, May 28, said Elizabeth Glup, the city’s recreation director.

“Things are going good,” she said. “We’ll be open from noon to 5 p.m. on that day through June 10.”

There will be extended hours after that, though the exact times will be determined later, she said.

Three assistant managers and 13 lifeguards have already been employed for this year, though more employees are much preferred, Glup said. That way, they could cover positions when other employees may request time away for other summer activities like family vacations or sports clinics, she said.

Glup is looking for more lifeguards and those willing to work at the main desk, the concession area or other jobs, she said.

Swimming lessons will be held through June in the city’s Community Center pool, she added. Registration for these lessons begins on May 16.

There will be seven 30-minute lessons on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, Glup said. The cost is $32 per family member for community center members or $64 per family member for non-center members.

The pool will have shortened hours on several occasions to allow for special events, she said.

On June 8, 15 and 29, the pool will close at 4:45 p.m. for a swim meet.

It will also close at that time on July 4 because of the holiday.

The pool will be closed all day on July 9 for a swim invite, she said.

“The pool will be open through Aug. 7,” Glup said.

That final day will also include Doggie Day, a chance for people to bring their dogs for an evening of swimming.

The pool will close at 5 p.m. that day, then reopen at 6 p.m. for the two-hour dog event.

Dog owners can register in advance or on that day. The owners must provide papers that their dogs are up to date concerning vaccinations, Glup said.

For those interested in working this summer at the pool, they can print applications by going online at www.plattsmouth.org. Applications must be submitted in person at City Hall.

