Local promotion kept stores busy, retailers said

  • Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – The weather was ideal and so was the response by shoppers on Small Business Saturday, according to downtown Plattsmouth retailers.

“We had real good traffic downtown,” said Russ Kathol, co-owner with his wife, Kim, of Main Street Jewelers. “It was hard to find parking spaces.”

Small Business Saturday is a national promotion, held on the last Saturday of November, that encourages the public to shop local and smaller retailers.

It was promoted locally by the River Merchants with participating stores holding longer hours and/or special pricing.

It was also the start of a weeklong local promotion called Red Lantern Shoppes in which shoppers can pick up a passport in any participating business, have it stamped by all those businesses, then return it to any of those stores for a chance to win prizes.

“They always have good deals in this store,” said Plattsmouth resident Missy Duncan while shopping in the Jean Marie Boutique.

Her sister, Amy Blum, of Bellevue, said supporting local businesses was something they were taught growing up.

“That’s how we were raised,” she said.

“It was a good busy event and busier than a regular Saturday,” said Connie Bogle, a clerk at Wild Horse Antiques and Mercantile.

Across the street, Angela Mueller, owner of Herban Coffee Lab, added, “It definitely highlights Main Street, for sure. It is an effective promotion.”

