Local ranch focuses on horses

PLATTSMOUTH – Just west of town is a place horse owners have come to know.

It’s Runaway Ranch, 17203 Sixth St.

“We board horses, any kind of horse,” said Renee Touchstone, co-owner with her husband, Steve.

Currently, 22 horses are boarded there, usually on a monthly rate, Renee said.

“We feed the horses,” she said, adding that the owners are responsible for other forms of care like brushing.

There’s a wide, expansive grassy area where many horses run around and eat.

The ranch has a 125-foot by 250-foot indoor arena, ideal for cold-weather riding and where the owners sponsor occasional clinics for the more experienced riders.

Riders can also enjoy the two outdoor arenas, one featuring an obstacle course, while the other is a professional-size barrel racing and roping arena.

“You can ride horses on the property or in the arenas,” Renee said. “People can come and go.”

Besides sponsoring family activities for the horse owners, the Touchstones have also held fundraisers there for the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’re planning to do a couple more this summer for the fire department,” Renee said.

The Touchstones have owned that property since 2000.

“We’ve done a lot of updating from what was there before,” she said. “It’s a fun location and easy to get to.”