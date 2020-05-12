Local rescue squads respond to COVID-19 challenges

PLATTSMOUTH – Area rescue personnel have made necessary adjustments to keep themselves and the public safe from COVID-19, while continuing to care for the sick and injured, according to rescue spokesmen.
“Without a doubt, COVID-19 has changed our approach to everything,” said Shane Lohmeier, president of the Plattsmouth Emergency Medical Services. “Like most other departments, we have adopted a much more cautious approach to evaluating patients.”
When caring for and treating patients his crew adheres to the standards set by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Lohmeier said. That includes gloves and a facemask at a minimum on every call.
“When transporting patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, breathing problems or a known contact with someone who has the virus, our crews don additional PPE. This includes N95 mask, full gown, gloves and face shield.”
Patients are prescreened over the phone, he said.
“Based on those findings a color designation (green, yellow or red) is assigned to the patient,” Lohmeier said. “Green is considered low risk (based on their criteria), yellow indicates caution, as the screening was not definitive, and red indicates significant risk of exposure. This color designation is utilized by EMS in determining manpower needs and level of PPE.”
As an additional layer of protection on every call, one provider dons PPE and enters the residence, he said. That provider will then conduct the COVID-19 EMS prehospital checklist, while standing a minimum of six feet away from the patient. Based on the finding of that examination the crew will respond accordingly and with the appropriate level of PPE.
Extra training was involved in learning more about COVID-19, Lohmeier said.
“All paramedic, EMT and fire personnel affiliated with Plattsmouth EMS go through in-house training on how to appropriately don and doff PPE, the appropriate procedures for decontaminating one’s self after making patient contact and lastly ambulance decontamination. These trainings are in line with the standards set by the CDC and Nebraska DHHS.”
Cass County rescue personnel have also made adjustments in dealing with the virus. And, much of these adjustments are similar to that of the Plattsmouth squad.
According to Chad Korte, chief deputy director for Cass County Emergency Management, callers into the county’s dispatch office are asked a number of general questions if they themselves or the person in need has the virus or has been in contact with someone who had it.
“It gives us an idea if they have COVID-19 and so we know what PPE to wear to go on the call,” Korte said.
Just like the Plattsmouth squad, the county office set up a similar color-coded system – ranging from green to yellow to red. The specific color will be determined based on the answers provided by the caller, helping the rescue crews know the situation quicker.
Upon arrival, the crews will stand a distance of at least six feet outside the residence to gather more precise information on the patient in need before entering.
If possible, the caller may be asked to come outside for the questioning to limit exposure with the patient inside.
The county also has the necessary protective clothing to keep the responders safe from exposure. And, it recently received two UV lamps that decontaminate masks.
Interestingly, with COVID-19 forcing many to stay at home more, there’s one particular call his crew has seen a decrease in responding, Korte said.
“Car accidents are down,” he said.
