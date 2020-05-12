Local rescue squads respond to COVID-19 challenges

As an additional layer of protection on every call, one provider dons PPE and enters the residence, he said. That provider will then conduct the COVID-19 EMS prehospital checklist, while standing a minimum of six feet away from the patient. Based on the finding of that examination the crew will respond accordingly and with the appropriate level of PPE.

Extra training was involved in learning more about COVID-19, Lohmeier said.

“All paramedic, EMT and fire personnel affiliated with Plattsmouth EMS go through in-house training on how to appropriately don and doff PPE, the appropriate procedures for decontaminating one’s self after making patient contact and lastly ambulance decontamination. These trainings are in line with the standards set by the CDC and Nebraska DHHS.”

Cass County rescue personnel have also made adjustments in dealing with the virus. And, much of these adjustments are similar to that of the Plattsmouth squad.

According to Chad Korte, chief deputy director for Cass County Emergency Management, callers into the county’s dispatch office are asked a number of general questions if they themselves or the person in need has the virus or has been in contact with someone who had it.