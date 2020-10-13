Local resident admits threatening deputies

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who told Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies he would shoot them at his home pled guilty to two charges Tuesday morning.
Donald J. Fassler, 50, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to identical Class I misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault-threaten in a menacing manner.
The state agreed to reduce the original Class IIIA felony charges of terroristic threats in exchange for the plea. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde also told the court the state would recommend that any potential jail time be served on a concurrent basis.
Fedde said a local resident informed the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that Fassler had sent him a threatening text message on his smartphone this spring. Fedde said part of the text read “You’re a dead man walking.”
Authorities granted the local resident a protection order against Fassler. Two CCSO deputies went to Fassler’s house in Buccaneer Bay on April 10 to inform him about the protection order. Fedde said Fassler had been drinking alcohol when the deputies came to the front door at 6:47 p.m.
The deputies knocked on the door and began to tell Fassler about the protection order and the address he was supposed to stay away from. Fassler walked away from the deputies and then slammed the front door shut.
Fedde said Fassler then called one of the deputies on his cellphone and began threatening them. He told the deputy that he was “going to get his gun and light them up.” The deputies became alarmed and informed the emergency dispatch center about the situation.
Fassler was detained without further incident after a brief period. Authorities went into the house and seized five shotguns, five handguns and three rifles. Deputies discovered all of the firearms were loaded at the time.
A sentencing hearing will take place Dec. 7. Fassler remains free on a $10,000 signature bond. A no-contact order with the victim remains in place as part of the bond.
