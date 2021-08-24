Local resident displays nature photos

PLATTSMOUTH – John Thomason loves taking pictures of nature.

And, he has found that beautiful scenes can be captured right in the front yard or the nearby park or out in the local countryside.

“There are a lot of good places to take photos,” said Thomason, who lives across from Rhylander Park. “There’s a lot of animal life, vegetation and things. People get busy and it’s hard to take notice.”

Thomason, who has been taking photographs for years, has taken notice and is showing off his most recent work of local nature scenes at Wilkerson Art Works, 601 Main St. in downtown Plattsmouth.

His work will be on display for the next two Friday evenings after opening last week.

He has been able to find simple things and photographed them in all their beauty.

“I love cardinals. They’re loaded with personality and beautiful colors. You have to know what to look for and where and have patience.”

Thomason’s collection of native birds, wildlife and landscapes are displayed in framed photos, on calendars and on coasters that he created.

Leslee Wilkerson said, “He has such beautiful works. He shows how beautiful local nature is.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.