Local residents dial up radio knowledge

Behrns said emergency preparedness is a major component of Field Day. Ham radio operators played key roles in major disasters such as Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and several California earthquakes. The relatively simple means of communication – some devices can be powered with five watts of energy – allows operators to relay information in a fast and effective way.

“You hope that it never happens, but there could be emergencies where all of the major means of communication are stopped,” Behrns said. “In cases where cellphone infrastructure or broadcast towers are taken offline by a tornado or hurricane or something of that nature, this might be the last resort of communication. That’s why it’s important to practice our skills and keep them as current as possible.”

This year’s Field Day took place under sunny weather with average temperatures, but group members have been able to practice their skills in less-than-ideal conditions before. This has given them the chance to figure out how to operate their radio gear in windy, rainy or very hot weather.

Group members began the event on Saturday after hooking up their radio equipment in the Young Park shelterhouse. They then spent the next 24 hours checking different radio frequencies to locate people in as many states as possible.