Local residents dial up radio knowledge

MURRAY – Cass County residents proved this past weekend that radio signals can lead to a world full of positive communication.
Seventeen members of the Plattsmouth Amateur Radio Club spent Saturday and Sunday participating in the American Radio Relay League’s Field Day event. Thousands of amateur radio enthusiasts – also called ham radio operators – from across North America took part in the annual activity.
Plattsmouth Amateur Radio Club spokesman Roger Behrns said members of the local group enjoyed their time talking with each other and practicing their emergency response capabilities. They set up their headquarters at Young Park in Murray and used a simple radio antenna to locate different clubs across the continent. They made contacts with fellow ham radio operators in 30 states and four Canadian provinces.
“We enjoy the fellowship and friendship that comes from being involved in this type of activity,” Behrns said. “Ham radio is a really fun hobby, but it has a serious purpose as well. This is something that can really make a difference if a major emergency comes up.”
The American Radio Relay League (ARRL) is the national association for amateur radio enthusiasts in the United States and Canada. More than 170,000 people who are licensed by the Federal Communications Commission are ARRL members. The organization provides books, news, support and information for individuals and clubs.
Behrns said emergency preparedness is a major component of Field Day. Ham radio operators played key roles in major disasters such as Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and several California earthquakes. The relatively simple means of communication – some devices can be powered with five watts of energy – allows operators to relay information in a fast and effective way.
“You hope that it never happens, but there could be emergencies where all of the major means of communication are stopped,” Behrns said. “In cases where cellphone infrastructure or broadcast towers are taken offline by a tornado or hurricane or something of that nature, this might be the last resort of communication. That’s why it’s important to practice our skills and keep them as current as possible.”
This year’s Field Day took place under sunny weather with average temperatures, but group members have been able to practice their skills in less-than-ideal conditions before. This has given them the chance to figure out how to operate their radio gear in windy, rainy or very hot weather.
Group members began the event on Saturday after hooking up their radio equipment in the Young Park shelterhouse. They then spent the next 24 hours checking different radio frequencies to locate people in as many states as possible.
Once they reached someone, they provided their call sign, location and club status as part of the contest requirements. People on the other end of the contact – whether in North Dakota, Newfoundland or New Mexico – offered the same information to Plattsmouth recipients.
Behrns said beginning ham radio operators can take tests to become federally licensed in the activity. There are three levels of exams that provide people with different operating privileges. He said students as young as second grade have been able to pass the first level of testing, which makes the hobby accessible to a majority of people.
Behrns said he hopes the hobby can continue to gain in popularity. He said Plattsmouth Amateur Radio Club members want to keep making positive communication memories for many years to come.
“A lot of the communication technology that we take for granted today was pioneered by hams,” Behrns said. “It’s a fun and enjoyable activity, and it’s a good way to learn more about fields like communications or science. Everyone has a really good time doing this.”