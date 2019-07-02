WEEPING WATER – Liam Kurtzer and Austin Rayhel were watching Saturday’s Limestone Days parade in Weeping Water when a Shriner with a giant glove started riding near them.
Both sides then reached out and accepted each other’s invitation to shake hands by the Eldora Avenue curb.
“That was awesome,” Kurtzer said as he looked back toward family members with a big smile.
That welcoming exchange of high-fives symbolized the positive feelings throughout Weeping Water during Limestone Days events. Hundreds of people braved hot and humid weather to take part in more than a dozen activities across town.
A softball tournament and carnival kicked off the celebration Friday night, and events took place for nearly 24 hours on Saturday. A fishing contest began the day’s lineup of activities at 7:30 a.m., and a street dance in downtown Weeping Water lasted until 2 a.m.
Shade and indoor air conditioning were valuable commodities for many people in the city. The heat index reached the century mark in the late morning and climbed to 112 degrees by 2:30 p.m.
Several Limestone Days highlights happened Saturday morning. Many children and adults took part in a fishing competition at Weeping Water City Lakes, and residents charted a course through the community in the Limestone Days 5K Run. People then gathered downtown for a 45-minute grand parade.
Limestone Days Master of Ceremonies Kurt Powles presented members of the Weeping Water and Manley fire and rescue departments as grand marshals for the 2019 parade. Firefighters and rescue crews parked their emergency vehicles near the downtown gazebo at the beginning of the event. Powles told the crowd Limestone Days organizers wanted to recognize the departments for their efforts throughout the year.
“We want to thank them for their service and commitment to the community,” Powles said.
The parade included several recipients of local honors. Weeping Water graduate Taylor Essary was crowned Miss Weeping Water 2019 earlier in the day and rode in a car with Miss Weeping Water 2018 Faith Adams. Miss Manley McKenna Jones, Miss Cass County Sophia Svanda and Plattsmouth Harvest Festival King Thomas Beckman and Queen Dani Schreiber also waved to the crowd.
Children ages 2-15 took center stage on Eldora Avenue after the parade wrapped up. Dozens of youth participated in bicycle and tricycle races. Parents watched their children fly down the street during an event that featured multiple age-based contests.
Other events during the late morning and early afternoon included a petting zoo, washer tournament, horseshoe tournament, softball games, money plunge, carnival rides and a children’s gardening exhibit. Evening activities at Weeping Water Memorial Field included a barbecue, dodgeball contest and Olympic-style games.