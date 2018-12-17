BEAVER LAKE – Four local residents were injured Monday afternoon after they were involved in a three-vehicle accident by Beaver Lake.
The accident took place just after 2 p.m. south of the intersection of Highway 75 and Rock Bluff Road. Murray Fire and Rescue, Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue and Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies all arrived on scene.
CCSO deputies said Murray resident Leonard Kaffenberger, 63, was driving a 1992 Chevrolet pickup southbound on Highway 75. He was attempting to turn left from Highway 75 onto a private drive. Deputies said Plattsmouth resident Ashley Baumgart, 22, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion southbound at the time. They said her vehicle struck the rear end of Kaffenberger’s pickup.
The force of the collision caused Kaffenberger’s vehicle to travel into the northbound lane of Highway 75. It struck a northbound 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Nebraska City resident Mariah Husen, 26.
Murray Fire and Rescue members arrived first on scene and requested mutual aid due to the severity of the accident. They also requested a medical helicopter to come to the location. The helicopter landed on a grassy section near the highway and transported Kaffenberger to University of Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries.
Murray Rescue transported Baumgart to Bellevue Medical Center for her injuries. Plattsmouth Rescue transported Husen and a 10-month-old infant to University of Nebraska Medical Center for their injuries.
Authorities closed a stretch of Highway 75 south of Rock Bluff Road during the afternoon. Traffic was detoured on Rock Bluff Road to the east and Waverly Road to the west.
CCSO deputies said late Monday afternoon that they are continuing their investigation into the accident.