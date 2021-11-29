Local residents plead guilty to third DUI offenses

PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth residents entered guilty pleas Monday morning to their third charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Justin T. Richmeier, 28, and Michael E. Wutke, 45, accepted plea agreements in Cass County District Court. They pled guilty to Class W misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. Both had originally been charged with Class IIIA felonies of DUI-third offense-.15+.

Richmeier appeared before the court in the morning’s first case. Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson said a Plattsmouth police officer saw Richmeier leave the parking lot of the Subway restaurant at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 14. He left the parking lot with his high-beam lights on and continued to have them on as he drove past several cars.

The officer observed Richmeier swerving in his lane. The car also touched the righthand side of the curb several times before the officer made a traffic stop. Richmeier denied drinking any alcohol, but the officer noted the odor of alcohol on his breath. He also noticed Richmeier had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The officer arrested Richmeier after he failed a preliminary breath test and several field-sobriety tests. A chemical breath test conducted at Cass County Jail at 10:34 p.m. revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .381. The legal limit is .08.

Richmeier had previously been convicted of drunk driving in 2016 and 2019. The first offense took place in Cass County and the second incident happened in Dodge County.

Richmeier is currently in an alcohol treatment center as part of a pre-trial release program. A sentencing hearing will take place Feb. 14.

Wutke’s case took place near the end of the morning. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Plattsmouth police officer was on duty on May 22 when she saw Wutke drive past her on Chicago Avenue at 8:08 p.m. She noticed the car had expired license plates. Wutke drove into the parking lot of an alcohol store before leaving shortly afterwards.

The officer made a traffic stop on South 9th Street in the area of 1st Avenue. Wutke told the officer he was bringing a passenger to the hospital, but he was unable to answer why he stopped at the alcohol store if it was in fact an emergency.

Wutke denied drinking any alcohol that evening, but the officer smelled the odor of alcohol on his breath. She also saw empty bottles of liquor on the floor and glovebox of the car. He failed several field sobriety tests and had to catch himself on the patrol car to keep from stumbling backwards.

The officer arrested Wutke and transported him to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .285.

Wutke had previously been convicted of drunk driving twice in the previous 12 months. The first offense took place in Cass County and the second happened in Sarpy County.

Wutke remains free on bond. The court ordered him to complete a chemical dependency evaluation before his Feb. 14 sentencing hearing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.