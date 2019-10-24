PLATTSMOUTH – Four Cass County residents were honored for their positive character, work ethic and attitudes with prestigious awards this past week.
Nicole Mowry, Lexi Schroeder, Hunter Smith and Roger Schmidt were recognized at the Plattsmouth Optimist Club’s annual awards banquet Oct. 19. The event took place at Bay Hills Golf Club.
Plattsmouth Optimist Club Secretary Dan Wehrbein said all four people had made significant contributions to the community. He said Mowry, Schroeder, Smith and Schmidt were deserving recipients of their awards.
Mowry received the 110% Award at the banquet. She teaches agriculture classes at Plattsmouth High School. Wehrbein said she has been a positive role model for students and has helped them learn how to succeed in many areas.
“Nicole Mowry teaches many subjects connected with agriculture and takes a special interest in preparing her students for a life vocation,” Wehrbein said. “She encourages her students to apply for available scholarships so they will be prepared to make their way in the world. She was instrumental in establishing the Future Farmers of America chapter at Plattsmouth High. She goes beyond what is required in all that she does.”
Schroeder and Smith both received Outstanding Youth Awards during the night. Both are seniors at Plattsmouth High School.
Schroeder has maintained a 4.0 grade point average at PHS and has been involved in numerous activities. She has participated in volleyball, basketball, soccer, National Honor Society, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, TeamMates and Letter Club. Wehrbein said Schroeder had made a positive mark in Plattsmouth with her actions.
“She has participated in many, many community service projects,” Wehrbein said. “She is outgoing and enjoys talking with all kinds of people, including older people, which is somewhat unusual for a teenager.”
Smith is an Honor Roll student at PHS and has been involved in a wide range of activities. He has participated in cross country, wrestling, track and field, National Honor Society, Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Wehrbein said Smith has embodied the group’s core covenants of health, happiness and enthusiasm.
“He has organized a group of students to assemble and distribute care packages for our troops in the military,” Wehrbein said. “He has been involved in many other community service projects.”
Schmidt received the Friend of Youth Award at the banquet. He is founder and owner of Liquid Trucking Companies in Plattsmouth.
Schmidt helped thousands of people enjoy swimming activities at Twin Rivers Water Park this past summer. City officials had considered closing the pool because of a water emergency caused by historic flooding. Schmidt joined forces with Fast Grass owner Robert Meisinger to provide 270,000 gallons of water for the pool to remain open.
“Roger Schmidt is extremely generous to all kinds of community events and projects and will contribute to scores of worthwhile organizations,” Wehrbein said. “This last summer while there was a water restriction for Plattsmouth, he hauled 43 semi truckloads of water to fill the swimming pool. He then kept the pool full for the rest of the summer. Young people of Plattsmouth used the pool over 10,000 times this summer.”
Plattsmouth High School vocal students showcased their talents for audience members during the banquet. Ron Nelson, lieutenant governor for Zones 2 and 3 of the Nebraska District of Optimist International, congratulated all four recipients. He also installed new Plattsmouth officers for the 2019-20 year.
The Plattsmouth chapter is one of 2,500 clubs associated with the Optimist International organization. Members live in communities across the United States and in countries throughout the world.
The goal of Optimist members is to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities and in themselves. They do this by promoting childhood health and wellness programs, sponsoring statewide essay and oratorical contests and providing opportunities for students to complete community service projects.