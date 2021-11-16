Local schools hold Veterans Day events

Students at all five Cass County school districts honored others this past week during Veterans Day ceremonies.

Elmwood-Murdock hosted a community-wide event at the high school on the morning of Nov. 11. Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Hynes of the Nebraska Air National Guard and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs delivered a speech that focused on how veterans make a difference in all phases of their lives.

“It’s really easy to spot a current member of the military, but it’s not always that easy to spot a veteran,” Hynes said. “They may be a math teacher or a history teacher or a person who fixes your car. The truth is that veterans are around us every day.”

Multiple students played key roles in Elmwood-Murdock’s ceremony. Karly Anderson led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance, Tucker Oehlerking introduced Hynes as the keynote speaker and Nathan Lockman recognized all guests in the gym. Haylee Josoff read a Veterans Day message from President Joe Biden, and Reid Fletcher ran a Student Council video that featured messages from several local veterans.

Oehlerking and fellow Student Council representatives Jordan Vogler, Ella Zierott and Nolan Stroy helped members of the Gretna American Legion Riders fold an American flag. Fellow Student Council member Henry Coleman read the meaning of the 13 folds while the ceremony took place.

Don Klaumann shared recollections of his service with students near the end of the day. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of “Taps” by Elmwood-Murdock band members.

Band and choir musicians performed several patriotic selections throughout the morning. Lily Pope and Sophie Frank sang a duet as part of the choir’s performance “O America!” for the audience. Band students in grades 7-12 delivered a series of songs in the middle portion of the ceremony.

Students and community members commemorated Veterans Day with a ceremony at Weeping Water Activities Center. Members of American Legion Post 237 and the local Boy Scouts club presented colors, and Cornhusker Girls State representatives Josie Cave and Zoe Houston read the President’s Proclamation.

Weeping Water band and choir members performed several patriotic selections for the audience. WWHS student Treva Lammers played a trumpet solo during the morning.

Hundreds of students and community members filled bleachers inside Conestoga High School’s gym for a Veterans Day ceremony. Students involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, speech, FFA and music participated in the event.

Conestoga’s Veterans Day activities included a mobile museum of historical artifacts and documents. The museum was located in the commons area of the high school. Evan Svanda, Jack Welch, Johnny Welter, Tyler Fox and Noah Simones helped set up the exhibit early in the morning for patrons to view.

Louisville Student Council members organized a Veterans Day ceremony in the high school gym. People sat in the bleachers and on chairs located on the gym floor. They heard patriotic music and speeches that focused on the impact veterans have in local communities.

Plattsmouth students and residents attended a Veterans Day event in the PHS gym. The morning ceremony featured speeches and musical performances from a number of groups. Current military members and veterans were also recognized at the ceremony.

