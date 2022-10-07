:Local store wins state award for recycling

PLATTSMOUTH – Under His Wings leaves little to waste.

That’s why the downtown Plattsmouth thrift store recently won high honors in a statewide competition, sponsored by Keep Nebraska Beautiful.

The store won first place in the Civic Non-Profit category, given for outstanding eco-friendly work in the community

Under His Wings won specifically for its commitment for reusing, repurposing and recycling everything that it’s able to.

The volunteers at Under His Wings are very active when it comes to recycling, according to Claudia Wylie, the store’s owner/director.

“We recycle everything from clothes, lots of cardboard, plastics and glass,” she said. “Our latest addition to our environmental program is giving t-shirts to a lady in Murray, who makes diapers out of them and then sends them to Africa.”

The store also sends clothes to a company that turns them into such things as insulation, Wylie said.

Their efforts were spotlighted in a Keep Cass County Beautiful newsletter a few months back, said KCCB Director Dana Stahl, who nominated the store for that award.

“I’m very excited about our efforts and love working with Dana,” Wylie said.