Local students capture multiple contest honors

PLATTSMOUTH – Students at St. John the Baptist School in Plattsmouth showcased their talents in writing, art and photography during contests sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Students took home a large array of awards in the local CDA competition. St. John the Baptist School spokeswoman Deb Walton said she was thrilled with the number of students who opted to enter the contests. It was open to children in grades 4-8.

“Congratulations to fourth- through eighth-grade students from St. John the Baptist who placed in the annual Catholic Daughters educational contest,” Walton said. “All students who earned first place in a category will advance to the state competition.”

Children in grades 4-5 could enter contests in essay writing, poetry, art and computer art. Students in grades 6-8 and 9-12 were split into Division II and Division III. Students in both divisions could compete in essay writing, poetry, art, computer art, music and photography contests.

Essays could not exceed 500 words and poetry entries could not exceed eight lines. Computer art entries had to fill a canvas that was 8-by-12 inches and art entries had to fill a canvas that was 8.5-by-11 inches. Art entries could be presented in crayon, markers, ink, paints, charcoal, pencil, pastels or duct tape.

Students who entered the photography contest had to submit a photo that was 8-by-10 inches in size. It could be either in color or black-and-white. Music contestants had to submit their own creation of lyrics and notes on professional music score paper.

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas was founded in 1903 in New York by the Knights of Columbus. There are currently 2,800 members in Nebraska.

St. John the Baptist School Award Recipients

8th Grade – Division II

Art: Laney VanErdewyk (1st place, state qualifier), Nora Koelzer (2nd place)

Poetry: Brooklyn Walton (1st place, state qualifier), Mikena Haag (2nd), Nora Koelzer (3rd)

Photography: Nora Koelzer (1st place, state qualifier)

Essay: Laney VanErdewyk (2nd)

7th grade – Division II

Poetry: Collin Wuelling (1st place, state qualifier), Mallory Robbins (2nd)

6th Grade – Division II

Art: Brady Thomas (2nd)

Computer Art: Ellie Slattery (2nd)

Photography: Deegan Milczeski (1st place, state qualifier), Landon VanErdewyk (2nd), Ryder Milczeski (3rd)

Poetry: Isaac Bourret (1st place, state qualifier), Pierson Benedict (2nd), Kellan Glup (3rd)

5th Grade – Division I

Art: Brayden Owens (2nd), Lucas Daly (3rd)

Computer Art: Emma Ging (1st place, state qualifier), Genevieve Bourret (2nd)

Poetry: Quinton Minahan (1st place, state qualifier, Matthew Lorence (2nd)

4th Grade – Division I

Art: Chaz Jensen (1st place, state qualifier), Isaiah Hajek-Jones (2nd), Wyatt Vulgamott (3rd), Aaron Scherlie (honorable mention)

