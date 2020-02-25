Local students compete at state cheer, dance contests

GRAND ISLAND – Dozens of Cass County students displayed their school spirit this weekend during the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships.

Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville traveled to the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island for a series of contests. Dance teams from across the state competed on Friday morning and afternoon, and cheerleading squads took part in their events on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Conestoga dance team members finished first in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division (86.18 points) and second in the Class C-1 Pom Division (88.40). Louisville dance team members captured sixth place in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division with 82.88 points.

Elmwood-Murdock cheerleaders captured third place in a pair of categories. The Knights earned bronze medals in the Class C-2 Game Division with 64.20 points. The team also placed third in the Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division with 65.90 points.

Louisville cheerleaders generated a fourth-place mark in the Class C-1/C-2 Traditional Performance Division. The Lions produced a team score of 46.85 points. Louisville cheerleaders also placed seventh in the Class C-1 Game Day Division with 83.30 points.