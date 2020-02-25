Local students compete at state cheer, dance contests

GRAND ISLAND – Dozens of Cass County students displayed their school spirit this weekend during the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships.
Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville traveled to the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island for a series of contests. Dance teams from across the state competed on Friday morning and afternoon, and cheerleading squads took part in their events on Saturday morning and afternoon.
Conestoga dance team members finished first in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division (86.18 points) and second in the Class C-1 Pom Division (88.40). Louisville dance team members captured sixth place in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division with 82.88 points.
Elmwood-Murdock cheerleaders captured third place in a pair of categories. The Knights earned bronze medals in the Class C-2 Game Division with 64.20 points. The team also placed third in the Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division with 65.90 points.
Louisville cheerleaders generated a fourth-place mark in the Class C-1/C-2 Traditional Performance Division. The Lions produced a team score of 46.85 points. Louisville cheerleaders also placed seventh in the Class C-1 Game Day Division with 83.30 points.
Conestoga cheerleaders took part in two contests during their state trip. The Cougars earned sixth place in the Class C-1 Game Day Division with 84.00 points. CHS placed eighth in the Class C-1/C-2 Traditional Performance Division with a score of 25.90.
Class C-1 Game Day Division Cheer Results
Lincoln Lutheran 89.50, Omaha Concordia 88.00, Arlington 86.80, Columbus Scotus 85.50, Lincoln Christian 85.40, Conestoga 84.00, Louisville 83.30, Wahoo 82.80, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 81.70, Raymond Central 80.80, Syracuse 79.80, Logan View 78.90, Gothenburg 76.40, Broken Bow 75.70, Ogallala 75.40, Southern Valley 74.90, Boone Central/Newman Grove 74.80, Chase County 74.50, Battle Creek 73.70, Gordon-Rushville 71.70
Class C-1 Non-Tumbling Division Cheer Results
Auburn 83.60, Columbus Scotus 80.90, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 79.10, Lincoln Christian 76.75, Gothenburg 74.20, Lincoln Lutheran 74.10, Cozad 72.40, Syracuse 68.70, Norfolk Catholic 67.30, Wilber-Clatonia 65.80, Ashland-Greenwood 64.60, Gibbon 60.10, Boone Central/Newman Grove 51.80
Class C-1/C-2 Traditional Performance Division Cheer Results
Broken Bow 59.50, Arlington 58.50, Cedar Bluffs 53.75, Louisville 46.85, Kearney Catholic 44.90, Ogallala 40.00, Freeman 35.10, Conestoga 25.90, Centura 16.70
Class C-2 Game Day Division Cheer Results
Grand Island Central Catholic 77.20, Thayer Central 66.45, Elmwood-Murdock 64.20, Cedar Bluffs 60.50, Ravenna 59.90, Palmyra 59.50, Madison 58.30
Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division Cheer Results
Bishop Neumann 67.90, Southern 66.30, Elmwood-Murdock 65.90, Grand Island Central Catholic 62.50, Hastings St. Cecilia 59.50, Doniphan-Trumbull 51.80