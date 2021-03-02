Local students earn NCC speech awards

CONESTOGA – Students from Conestoga and Louisville captured conference honors this past week for their speaking abilities.

The Cougars and Lions took part in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet. Students from nine conference speech teams competed on a virtual basis from Feb. 20-24. They submitted their performances over computers and judges then evaluated them for individual and team awards.

Louisville students earned silver medals on the school leaderboard for their performances. The Lions finished second in team standings with 164 points.

Lucas Hrabik won a conference championship in the Entertainment Speaking category, and LHS teammate Haleigh Diltz secured a gold medal in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry contest. Louisville’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Caleb Thieman, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Laura Swanson and Hrabik added a league title for the Lions.

Chloe Hibler, Eva Quam, Samantha Parrill, William Jones, Diana Geditz and Cordale Moxey also earned spots in the finals during the day. Louisville finished with medals in eight categories.