Local students earn NCC speech awards

CONESTOGA – Students from Conestoga and Louisville captured conference honors this past week for their speaking abilities.
The Cougars and Lions took part in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet. Students from nine conference speech teams competed on a virtual basis from Feb. 20-24. They submitted their performances over computers and judges then evaluated them for individual and team awards.
Louisville students earned silver medals on the school leaderboard for their performances. The Lions finished second in team standings with 164 points.
Lucas Hrabik won a conference championship in the Entertainment Speaking category, and LHS teammate Haleigh Diltz secured a gold medal in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry contest. Louisville’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Caleb Thieman, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Laura Swanson and Hrabik added a league title for the Lions.
Chloe Hibler, Eva Quam, Samantha Parrill, William Jones, Diana Geditz and Cordale Moxey also earned spots in the finals during the day. Louisville finished with medals in eight categories.
Conestoga claimed fourth place in team standings with 134 points. Jasmine Rainey and Lily Drannen highlighted the day for CHS with a league championship. They captured first place in the Duet Acting category at the conference meet.
Lindee Watson and John McConnell each collected a pair of medals at the NCC Meet. Ella Lewis added a medal in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category.
Team Results
Raymond Central 367.5, Louisville 164, Ashland-Greenwood 151.5, Conestoga 134, DC West 66.5, Yutan 53, Logan View 41.5, Syracuse 33.5, Arlington 2.5
Conestoga Results
Duet Acting: Jasmine Rainey and Lily Drannen (1st)
Extemporaneous Speaking: Lindee Watson (2nd), John McConnell (4th)
Informative Speaking: Lindee Watson (4th)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Ella Lewis (3rd), Lily Drannen (5th)
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Jasmine Rainey (7th)
Persuasive Speaking: John McConnell (6th)
Louisville Results
Duet Acting: Cordale Moxey and Samantha Parrill (7th)
Entertainment Speaking: Lucas Hrabik (1st), Caleb Thieman (7th)
Informative Speaking: William Jones (5th), Diana Geditz (6th)
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Caleb Thieman, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Laura Swanson, Lucas Hrabik (1st)
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Eva Quam (3rd)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Haleigh Diltz (1st)
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Chloe Hibler (3rd)
Persuasive Speaking: Samantha Parrill (5th)