Local students enjoy environmental fair

WEEPING WATER – Jack Hilgert gathered Cass County youth around a table containing cross-sections of a tree Sept. 29 and asked them several questions.
What do a tree’s rings mean? What can we learn from the size of their rings? How do scientists monitor the health of forests by listening to what trees are telling us?
The Nebraska Forest Service conservation educator delivered his tree-based lessons to hundreds of fifth-grade students during the Cass County Youth Environmental Fair. Elementary school children from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth, Weeping Water and St. John the Baptist traveled to the Expo Center at the Cass County Fairgrounds. They learned information about a wide range of environmental and nature topics during the morning and afternoon.
Hilgert told students that trees are important parts of nature because of their ability to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Scientists can discover information about previous droughts, floods, forest fires, insect populations and natural diseases by examining tree rings. They can also learn how climate change might affect tree populations both now and in the future, which will make a direct impact on people across the globe.
“This is a snapshot into a tree’s life,” Hilgert told one group of Elmwood-Murdock students who went to his table. “The rings show what has happened in its history, and that’s something that is important for all of us. Learning about tree rings helps us learn what the environment was like a long time ago, and that helps us make good decisions about what we should do now.”
Keep Cass County Beautiful Executive Director Linda Behrns said she was pleased with the way students responded to activities from Hilgert and other presenters. Children traveled to a dozen stations that focused on topics ranging from the importance of bees in food production to endangered species of Nebraska.
“We’re very excited that we’re able to have this here this year,” Behrns said. “We weren’t able to have it last year because of the pandemic, but these kids are having a great time right now. We’re going to be presenting to 290 students throughout the day, so there is a lot of activity going on here.”
Behrns said one of the top goals for the youth fair was to help children explore environmental themes in a fun and interactive way. Students at one of the stations listened to KCCB Assistant Director Dana Stahl talk about the large amount of plastic materials that enter the world’s oceans. These plastics harm animals and pollute many areas of natural beauty.
Stahl gathered students around a small plastic pool that contained replicas of animals and plastics in the water. Children were then able to try to scoop the plastics out of the water using spoons.
Plattsmouth Garden Club representatives Jerry Blackwell, John Williams and Charlotte Albers led students at another station that focused on flowers. Students learned how flowers provide food for insects and animals and are sources of medicines for people. They told children that Cass County has five varieties of the milkweed plant, which is a flower that supports habitat for Monarch butterflies.
Other presenters included Cindy Spilinek and Cole Johnson of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, Bob Verkuilen and Peter Stadig of Keep Nebraska Beautiful, Firstar Fiber representative Ashly Weaver, KCCB board member Karin Forrest, Plattsmouth Public Library Youth Services Librarian Kirsten Wood, Cathy Fugel of Papillion Sanitation, Omaha Public Power District representative Kirk Estee, Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Heidi Novotny and volunteer educators Lea Money, Dixie Dobbs, Renee Thakur, Jean Colbert and Maxine Schatz.
They spoke about energy efficiency, how to build a safe landfill, the importance of bees in food production, endangered species of Nebraska, recycling strategies, littered landscapes, Nebraska mammals, the life of an apple and the basics of groundwater.
Behrns said she felt students gained a great deal from spending several hours at the Expo Center. She was happy to hear feedback from teachers who supervised students during their time at the fairgrounds.
“Teachers gave us lots of positive comments for hosting the event,” Behrns said.