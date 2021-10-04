Local students enjoy environmental fair

Keep Cass County Beautiful Executive Director Linda Behrns said she was pleased with the way students responded to activities from Hilgert and other presenters. Children traveled to a dozen stations that focused on topics ranging from the importance of bees in food production to endangered species of Nebraska.

“We’re very excited that we’re able to have this here this year,” Behrns said. “We weren’t able to have it last year because of the pandemic, but these kids are having a great time right now. We’re going to be presenting to 290 students throughout the day, so there is a lot of activity going on here.”

Behrns said one of the top goals for the youth fair was to help children explore environmental themes in a fun and interactive way. Students at one of the stations listened to KCCB Assistant Director Dana Stahl talk about the large amount of plastic materials that enter the world’s oceans. These plastics harm animals and pollute many areas of natural beauty.

Stahl gathered students around a small plastic pool that contained replicas of animals and plastics in the water. Children were then able to try to scoop the plastics out of the water using spoons.