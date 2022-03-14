Local students enjoy History Day success

PLATTSMOUTH – Students at St. John the Baptist School turned their knowledge of history into award-winning projects at a recent district competition.

Six students earned medals during the Peru State District History Day Contest on March 4. Brooklyn Walton, Laney Van Erdewyk, Nora Koelzer, Mikena Haag, Kaleb Scherlie and Drue Weeda secured recognition during a virtual awards ceremony. The entire district contest this year was conducted in a virtual format.

St. John the Baptist eighth-grade teacher Virginia Cardwell sponsored the program at the Plattsmouth school this year. She helped students navigate a range of topics under this year’s theme of “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures and Consequences.” Teagan Glup, Parker Smith and Vance Poppleton joined Walton, Van Erdewyk, Koelzer, Haag, Scherlie and Weeda as school representatives at the event.

“I am so proud of these students because they have proven themselves to be such amazing researchers, hard workers and very talented individuals,” Cardwell said.

St. John the Baptist spokeswoman Deb Walton said she was thrilled to learn about the successful outcomes. Local students competed against multiple schools from the southeastern portion of the state for district awards.

“We are excited to announce that six of our students placed in the contest, with five out of the six advancing to the state competition on April 9 at Nebraska Wesleyan,” Walton said. “Congratulations to all our students on this outstanding achievement.”

History Day competitions are open to students in grades 6-12. Organizers separate contests into a Junior Division for grades 6-8 and a Senior Division for grades 9-12. St. John the Baptist students competed in the Junior Division.

Students could showcase their research in one of five modes: paper, performance, documentary, exhibit or website. Students could enter the performance, documentary and exhibit categories as either groups or individuals, while those who chose the website category had to enter both group and individual portions. The paper category was on an individual basis only.

The top three winners in each district category were eligible to advance to state. Fourth-place winners also received medals for their efforts.

Local students began compiling information for their projects last fall. They spent three months gathering historical facts before creating documentaries, exhibits and papers.

Haag and Brooklyn Walton earned a state berth with a first-place performance in the group documentary category. They created a project entitled “How the Attack on Pearl Harbor Changed Lives.”

Koelzer, Weeda and Van Erdewyk all competed in the individual documentary category. All three students collected medals and Koelzer and Weeda advanced to state.

Koelzer earned first place for her project entitled “Temperance Backs Organized Crime,” and Weeda secured second place for his project called “Nuclear Energy Controversy and Reasoning.” Van Erdewyk captured fourth place for her project entitled “The Kansas Nebraska Act of 1854.”

Scherlie collected a state berth with a third-place award in the individual paper category. He produced a project entitled “Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Poppleton, Smith and Glup entered the group exhibit category at the district contest. They submitted a project entitled “Standing Bull: Fight for Rights.”

Nebraska National History Day is a non-profit educational program based in Lincoln. The state program is affiliated with the National History Day organization that is based in College Park, Md. The first History Day contest took place in Cleveland in 1974.

The Nebraska organization will sponsor the State History Day Contest on Nebraska Wesleyan University’s campus in Lincoln on April 9. The top two state winners in each category will have the opportunity to advance to the national contest. Nationals will take place in a virtual format June 12-16.

