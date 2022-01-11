Local students qualify for UNO BOCH Festival

OMAHA – Multiple Cass County students earned invitations to one of the region’s top music festivals this winter.

Students from Conestoga, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water were selected to participate in the University of Nebraska-Omaha Band, Orchestra and Choir (BOCH) Honor Festival. The BOCH Honor Festival began in 2007 as a way to recognize top high school musicians from Nebraska and surrounding states. More than 300 students normally come to campus each year for practices and concerts.

UNO officials recently announced they would be cancelling many events in January due to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. All in-person events that were scheduled to have more than 25 guests have been cancelled. This includes the BOCH Honor Festival, which would have taken place on the university’s campus Jan. 28-29.

Plattsmouth student Taylor Hardesty was selected to play clarinet in the wind ensemble. She was one of only seven students from Nebraska to earn invitations to the clarinet section of the group.

Conestoga student John McConnell was selected to play baritone saxophone in the wind ensemble. He was the only student from Nebraska to be chosen to play baritone saxophone in the group.

Conestoga student Daniel Cutler and Plattsmouth student Amber Nanke were both selected to play clarinet in the festival band. There were only eight students from Nebraska and Iowa who were chosen to play clarinet in the ensemble.

Conestoga student Richard Colvert was selected to play alto saxophone in the festival band. There were only three students from Nebraska who were chosen to play alto saxophone in the group.

Plattsmouth student Samantha McKnight and Conestoga student Stephanie Poirier were both selected to play trumpet in the festival band. There were only nine students from Nebraska and Iowa who were selected to play in the ensemble.

Conestoga student Drew Froistad was selected to play trombone in the festival band. There were only eight students from Nebraska who were selected to play in the ensemble.

Conestoga student Heather Fitzpatrick was selected to sing in the Soprano I section of the mixed choir. She was one of only eight students from Nebraska to be chosen for the Soprano I group.

Plattsmouth student Alan Bain was selected to sing in the Soprano II section of the mixed choir. There were only seven students from Nebraska and Iowa who were chosen for the Soprano II section.

Plattsmouth student Krista Hardy was selected to sing in the Alto I section of the mixed choir. She was one of only eight students from Nebraska and Iowa who were selected for the Alto I section.

Weeping Water student Berenger Leonard was selected to be an alternate for the Tenor II section of the mixed choir. Eleven students from Nebraska were selected to be members of the Tenor II section.

Plattsmouth students Eli Horner and Gage Olsen were both selected to sing in the Bass II section of the mixed choir. Eight students from Nebraska and Iowa were chosen for the Bass II section.

Weeping Water student Samantha Hall was selected to sing in the Soprano I section of the treble choir. She was one of ten students from Nebraska to be chosen for the Soprano I section.

Conestoga student Shelby Curlo and Plattsmouth student Ava Morehead were both selected to sing in the Soprano II section of the treble choir. Fifteen students from Nebraska were chosen to participate in the Soprano II section.

Weeping Water student Sammi Burch and Plattsmouth student Ivy Schmidt were both selected to sing in the Alto I section of the treble choir. Fifteen students from Nebraska were chosen to sing in the Alto I section.

Plattsmouth student Gertie Yoder was selected to sing in the Alto II section of the treble choir. She was one of ten students from Nebraska to be named as a member of the Alto II section.

