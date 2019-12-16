OMAHA – Twenty-one Cass County residents will showcase their musical talents at a regional high school festival in Omaha next month.
Representatives of the University of Nebraska-Omaha Band, Orchestra and Choir Honor (BOCH) Festival announced names of students who had been selected to play in the ensembles. Students from Nebraska and Iowa auditioned for parts in four groups this fall. They learned Dec. 11 that they had been chosen for the wind ensemble, honor band, orchestra or choir.
Three Cass County students were selected for the BOCH Festival Wind Ensemble. Conestoga’s Daniel Cutler will perform in the clarinet section, Louisville’s Shaynah Mathes will play in the horn section and Weeping Water’s AnnaBell Murphy will participate in the trombone section.
Eight local teenagers will perform in the BOCH Honor Band. Plattsmouth’s Taylor Hardesty and Ryan Kiroff will both be in the ensemble. Hardesty will play clarinet and Kiroff will be in the alto saxophone section.
Conestoga’s Jessica Poirier, Jasmine Rainey, Cassidy Hartig, Levi Bell, Halley Shade and Drew Froistad were all selected for the group. Poirier will play clarinet, Rainey will perform on tenor saxophone, Hartig will play trumpet, Bell will participate in the trombone section and Shade will perform on percussion. Froistad was selected as an alternate for the trombone section.
Ten Cass County musicians will sing in the BOCH Honor Choir.
Weeping Water’s Bobbi Ritzman, Kaylee Tighe, Samantha Burch, Tyge Thomas and Kayden Tummons were all selected. Ritzman will sing in the Soprano I section, Burch will be in the Alto I section and Thomas will sing in the Bass I section. Tummons will participate in the Bass II section. Tighe was chosen as an alternate for the Soprano I section.
Conestoga’s Rebecca Poirier and Plattsmouth’s Sarah Schreiber, Kaitlyn Merrill, Brendan Simoens and Dakotah Swingholm-Bell will take part in the choir concert. Poirier will sing in the Alto I section, Schreiber will be in the Soprano II section and Merrill will sing in the Alto II section. Simoens will perform in the Tenor I section and Swingholm-Bell will be in the Bass I section.
This year’s BOCH Festival will take place Jan. 24-26 at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Rehearsals will begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 24 and will be held throughout the day on Jan. 25. Students will enjoy a faculty concert on the evening of Jan. 24 and a UNO ensembles concert on Jan. 25.
Public concerts will take place on the afternoon of Jan. 26 in the Strauss Performing Arts Center. The choir concert will run from 12:15-12:45 p.m. and the string orchestra and wind ensemble concert will run from 1:45-2:45 p.m. The honor band concert will run from 3:30-4 p.m.