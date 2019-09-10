PLATTSMOUTH – Local teacher Rhonda Heim is this year’s winner of the Lucille McLean Award, given to an educator who excels in working with the youth in Cass County.
The award was announced during last weekend’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival. It’s an annual award, sponsored by the Gamma chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for women educators. It’s named for Lucille McLean, a longtime educator in the county.
Heim is a kindergarten teacher at Plattsmouth Elementary School and has taught in Plattsmouth schools for 35 years. She has provided learning centers for math, science, social studies, writing and technology to complement the child-based, hands-on curriculum. As she evaluates each student’s progress, she adjusts strategies accordingly.
In addition to the regular classroom duties, she has been a grade level PTO representative, a Crisis Team member, a team leader for the kindergarten department and has served on multiple elementary committees.
Heim has spent many summers teaching summer school and has been involved with the Jump Start program, whose mission is to ensure children enter kindergarten prepared to succeed.
Last year, she ran a Blue Devil Academy camp on healthy living.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Peru State College in Elementary and Special Education. She later graduated with distinction with her Masters of Science in Curriculum instruction from Wayne State College.