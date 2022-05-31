Local veterans hold Memorial Day ceremonies

PLATTSMOUTH – To remember those who gave their lives so that others can enjoy the freedoms this country offers.

That was the solemn reminder once again during annual Memorial Day ceremonies in Plattsmouth on Monday.

“This is always a special day,” said Sharon Smith, whose veteran husband, Roy Smith, died this year.

Activities began shortly before 9 a.m. when members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and their auxiliaries placed flowers at the bottom of the Memorial Wall at the Cass County Courthouse, followed by a prayer for the fallen and the playing of TAPS.

A similar ceremony was then held at Horning Cemetery.

At 9:45 a.m. a flag raising ceremony with TAPS was held at the Grand Army of the Republic section in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Ceremonies were then held at the V.F.W. section of the cemetery that included the placement of flowers at the memorial honoring George Lepert and Harold Wolever. They were the first local casualties of World War II and the namesakes of Lepert Wolever V.F.W. Post 2543 in Plattsmouth.

Ceremonies at the American Legion section included a speech from Master Sergeant Dean Michael Aguon from Offutt Air Force Base.

“Let’s honor those who paved the way for those who continue to serve,” Aguon said. “They are heroes to all of us. We will never forget them.”

Besides honoring the veterans who gave their lives for the country, Memorial Day is also a time for “reaffirming our commitment for selfless service,” Aguon said.

Also at that ceremony, Smith received an American flag, given annually by the American Legion to a widow of a veteran.

This was the first year she attended Memorial Day services without her husband.

“I knew this Memorial Day was going to be tough for me,” Smith said. “I was in shock. I was super surprised (receiving the flag.)”

Among the members of the color guard at Monday’s ceremonies was Joel Herek, a new member of the local V.F.W.

It was an honor when he was asked to participate on Memorial Day, said Herek, formerly of Plattsmouth, now living with his family in Bellevue.

While it’s nice for families to enjoy activities on this holiday, it’s also important to remember what Memorial Day stands for, he said.

“You have to pay respect.”

His wife, Stephanie Brandt, and their five-year-old son, Lincoln, were in attendance.

Lincoln was seen proudly waving the American flag throughout the morning.

“He’s been wanting to put flags out on graves all day,” Stephanie said.

“It was a good ceremony,” Smith said. “Every year, it’s a nice ceremony.”

