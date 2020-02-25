Local woman arrested on drug charges Tuesday morning

PLATTSMOUTH – A 41-year-old Plattsmouth woman was arrested on drug charges from a probation search at a house on Third Avenue on Tuesday morning.

According to Plattsmouth Police Capt. Ryan Crick, officers from that department, along with state probation officers, conducted the search at 1516 Third Ave. at 9 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This search led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Elizabeth Hermsen was arrested and lodged in the Cass County Jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Crick said.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also located in a vehicle she was driving prior to this search being conducted.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set in Cass County Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0